Dr. Margaret Gribble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gribble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Gribble, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Gribble, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Gribble works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Consultants of Atlanta PC3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 351-2220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Peachtree Corners5635 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 200, Norcross, GA 30092 Directions (678) 781-7530
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gribble?
She listened and she is the only specialist to figure out what my problem is and address the problem . Been having this eye problem for 3 years, 5 doctors later... I have found the answer with Dr. Gribble (Wong)
About Dr. Margaret Gribble, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1477723187
Education & Certifications
- Eye Consultants of Atlanta
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gribble has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gribble accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gribble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gribble works at
Dr. Gribble has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gribble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gribble speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gribble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gribble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gribble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gribble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.