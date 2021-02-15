Overview

Dr. Margaret Gribble, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Gribble works at Eye Consultants Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Norcross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.