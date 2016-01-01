Dr. Margaret Fisher, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Fisher, DDS
Overview
Dr. Margaret Fisher, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Madison, WI. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Fisher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Isthmus Dental122 E Johnson St, Madison, WI 53703 Directions (608) 571-3061Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher?
About Dr. Margaret Fisher, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1558655704
Education & Certifications
- MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.