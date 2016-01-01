Overview

Dr. Margaret Fadanelli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grosse Pointe, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Warsaw Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.