Overview

Dr. Margaret Eugenio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Harborview Medical Center and Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Eugenio works at Neurological Surgery Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

