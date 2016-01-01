Dr. Margaret Eugenio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eugenio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Eugenio, MD
Dr. Margaret Eugenio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Harborview Medical Center and Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Eye Center At Uw Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Eugenio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eugenio using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eugenio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eugenio has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eugenio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Eugenio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eugenio.
