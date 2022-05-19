See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Margaret England, MD

Dr. Margaret England, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Margaret England, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their fellowship with Wadsworth VAMC

Dr. England works at Central Coast Endocrinology in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Central Coast Endocrinology
    1300 E Cypress St Ste C2, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 349-8972
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Central Coast Endocrinology
    1250 Peach St Ste H, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 349-8972
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 19, 2022
    I found Dr. England to be extremely knowledgeable and thorough in her explanations of my condition. I never felt rushed or that I was asking unnecessary questions. I trust her diagnosis and love her confidence in treating and healing my issues and getting me back into great shape again. I believe she's a valuable resource and a great medical provider in the field of endocrinology . She's what we need in this area and I appreciate all she does.
    DENISE C. — May 19, 2022
    About Dr. Margaret England, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225146426
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wadsworth VAMC
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret England, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. England is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. England has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. England has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. England. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. England.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. England, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. England appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

