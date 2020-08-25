Dr. Margaret Egbunike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egbunike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Egbunike, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Egbunike, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
Alcare Family and Pediatric Clinic7111 Harwin Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 914-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice doctor. She is a nice Christian doctor!
About Dr. Margaret Egbunike, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
