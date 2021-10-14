Dr. Margaret Echt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Echt, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Echt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Locations
Center For Women's Health Care2329 Oak Park Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-8166Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had major surgery successfully performed by Dr. Echt in 2020, and I received excellent care from start to finish. She gave me as much time as I needed to answer all of my questions before the surgery (I had a lot), was prompt in replying to my questions over the phone and keeping me up to date on lab results and procedural steps, and followed up during my recovery as often as needed. Dr. Echt had great bedside manner; she was professional, compassionate and engaged. Her staff was consistently courteous and helpful. Thanks to all of this pre-surgery communication, I had a lot of confidence in my medical team going into this operation. I'm grateful I was under her care.
About Dr. Margaret Echt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Echt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Echt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Echt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Echt has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Echt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Echt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echt.
