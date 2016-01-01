See All Pediatricians in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Margaret Duvic, DO

Pediatrics
5 (1)
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Margaret Duvic, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Duvic works at Barrio Comprehensive Family Health Care Center Inc. in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Mobile, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Barrio Comprehensive Family Health Care Center Inc.
    6838 Alamo Pkwy Ste 5, San Antonio, TX 78253 (210) 233-7000
    343 W Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205 (210) 877-5600
    Usa Health Children's & Women's Hospital
    1700 Center St, Mobile, AL 36604 (251) 415-1000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Fever
Fever

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Dr. Margaret Duvic, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740442151
    Education & Certifications

    • KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duvic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duvic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Duvic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duvic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duvic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duvic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

