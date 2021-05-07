See All Dermatologists in Encinitas, CA
Dr. Margaret Dupree, MD

Dermatology
5 (76)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Margaret Dupree, MD is a Dermatologist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Dupree works at North Coast Family Medical Group in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North County Dermatology Center
    477 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keloid Scar
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 07, 2021
    Dr. Dupree and the entire staff from reception to end of visit were welcoming, professional, and efficient. Dr. Dupree took the time to explain the body scan and her findings excellently. She is gentle, caring and so thorough. Definitely returning for regular body scans. Thank you Dr. Dupree!
    Debbie — May 07, 2021
    About Dr. Margaret Dupree, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1295713360
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Internship
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
