Dr. Margaret Duffy, MD
Dr. Margaret Duffy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Allentown, PA.
Dr. Duffy works at
Valley Kidney Specialists PC1230 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 301, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 432-4529
Pottsville Internists & Valley Kidney Specialists693 PORT CARBON SAINT CLAIR HWY, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 429-1432
- 3 1001 Reed Ave Ste 410, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 432-4529
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My Dad was seen by Dr. Duffy today for the first time. I attended with him to help him understand his medical diagnosis. Dr. Duffy spent an extraordinary amount of time reviewing his chart, playing detective to find an underlying cause, discussing his plan of care including drawing basic pictures for him! I’ve worked in medicine over 30 years and was extremely impressed by her expertise, communication and compassion! She truly is wonderful! I’d give her 10 stars if possible!
- Nephrology
- English
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Duffy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy.
