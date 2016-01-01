Overview

Dr. Margaret Donat, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Donat works at Central Brooklyn Physicians & Family Medicine Pllc in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Brentwood, NY, Bay Shore, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.