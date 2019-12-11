Dr. Margaret Digaetano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digaetano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Digaetano, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Digaetano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Locations
Digaetano Cataract Services, P.A.505 HEALTH BLVD, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 255-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Digaetano is extremely caring but at the same time she is incredibly skilled. I had some special problems with the unusual shape of my eyeballs and the flatness of my corneas but she made the appropriate adjustments. Now I see great following my cataract surgeries. I highly recommend Dr. Digaetano.
About Dr. Margaret Digaetano, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1942243241
Education & Certifications
- La St U Eye Ctr
- Med University SC
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Digaetano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Digaetano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digaetano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Digaetano has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Digaetano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Digaetano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digaetano.
