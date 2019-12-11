Overview

Dr. Margaret Digaetano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Digaetano works at Digaetano Cataract Services in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.