Dr. Margaret Digaetano, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Margaret Digaetano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Digaetano works at Digaetano Cataract Services in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Digaetano Cataract Services, P.A.
    505 HEALTH BLVD, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 255-5050

Hospital Affiliations
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Exotropia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Drusen
Exotropia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Drusen Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 11, 2019
    Dr. Digaetano is extremely caring but at the same time she is incredibly skilled. I had some special problems with the unusual shape of my eyeballs and the flatness of my corneas but she made the appropriate adjustments. Now I see great following my cataract surgeries. I highly recommend Dr. Digaetano.
    Harold C. Hubka — Dec 11, 2019
    About Dr. Margaret Digaetano, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942243241
    Education & Certifications

    • La St U Eye Ctr
    • Med University SC
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Digaetano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digaetano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Digaetano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Digaetano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Digaetano works at Digaetano Cataract Services in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Digaetano’s profile.

    Dr. Digaetano has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Digaetano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Digaetano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digaetano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digaetano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digaetano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

