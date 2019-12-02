Dr. M Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Cook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. M Cook, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Cook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5021Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
Dr. Cook is an exceptionally talented and caring physician. She is a great listener and has a wry, wicked sense of humor that makes CKD less of a burden. Her office staff is also very competent and dedicated to patient care. I’ve had dozens of physicians in my 75 years and she is among the very best.
About Dr. M Cook, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1932174299
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Affiliated Hospitals
- Tulane University Affiliated Hospitals
- Tulane University Affiliated Hospitals
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.