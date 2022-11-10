Dr. Margaret Co, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Co is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Co, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Co, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Bergen Gastroenterology PC466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 261-0821Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Paramus Office1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 211, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 251-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Our appointment was kept on time. Her staff was proficient. My first visit to Dr. Margaret Co was very productive. I had suffered an asthma attack resulting in an ER visit a few days earlier. She heard all my symptoms, they were numerous. Prioritized and setup plan of attack. Prescribed the necessary meds to control my asthma to prevent another asthma attack episode. Since I felt my asthma attack was due to allergies. I never had asthma before. We setup a follow up to test for allergies.
About Dr. Margaret Co, MD
- Allergy & Asthma
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1568494128
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hospital Cornell
- Schneider Chldns Hosp/LI Jewish Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of The Philippines System / Institute of Health Science
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
