Dr. Margaret Ciechanowska, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Ciechanowska, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Warsaw Med Sch and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Hoboken University Medical Center.
Locations
Paul A Foddai, M.d.142 Palisade Ave Ste 220, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 714-4668
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Hoboken University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ciechanowska is a very knowledgeable doctor. She diagnosed me with a very complex condition 20 years ago and guided me through a treatment and surgical procedures throughout all those years. Dr. Ciechanowska always listens and she is always able to find the underlying reason and treatment for all the symptoms. Dr. Ciechanowska is truly exceptional and very professional.
About Dr. Margaret Ciechanowska, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Polish
- 1164514063
Education & Certifications
- Warsaw Med Sch
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Ciechanowska has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciechanowska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ciechanowska speaks Arabic and Polish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciechanowska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
