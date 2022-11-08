Dr. Margaret Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Chu, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Chu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Texas A & M University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
Margaret W. Chu, MD2101 Forest Ave Ste 222, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 692-3064
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
She is a really nice person who cares about your health
About Dr. Margaret Chu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1801985627
Education & Certifications
- Wesley Medical Center
- Texas A & M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.