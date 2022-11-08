Overview

Dr. Margaret Chu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Texas A & M University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Chu works at Margaret W. Chu, MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.