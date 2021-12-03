Dr. Margaret Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Cheung, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Cheung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Cheung works at
Locations
Margaret K.l. Cheung Md. Ph.d. Inc.2228 Liliha St Ste 301, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 521-3535
- 2 91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 207, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 671-3535
Richard Y. Kimura M.d. Inc.321 N Kuakini St Ste 303, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 521-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have grown to understand & like this Dr. She is well educated, getting to be more humble with patients & really knows her field of work. I’m very happy that Dr. Adam Sweeney referred her to me. She is amazing!!!
About Dr. Margaret Cheung, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1336217637
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheung works at
Dr. Cheung has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.