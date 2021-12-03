See All Ophthalmologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Margaret Cheung, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Margaret Cheung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. 

Dr. Cheung works at Margaret K L Cheung MD Inc in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Ewa Beach, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Margaret K.l. Cheung Md. Ph.d. Inc.
    2228 Liliha St Ste 301, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 521-3535
  2. 2
    91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 207, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 671-3535
  3. 3
    Richard Y. Kimura M.d. Inc.
    321 N Kuakini St Ste 303, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 521-3535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Kuakini Medical Center
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 03, 2021
    I have grown to understand & like this Dr. She is well educated, getting to be more humble with patients & really knows her field of work. I’m very happy that Dr. Adam Sweeney referred her to me. She is amazing!!!
    Pat Tokuoka — Dec 03, 2021
    About Dr. Margaret Cheung, MD

    NPI Number
    • 1336217637
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheung has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

