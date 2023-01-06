Dr. Margaret Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Chen, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2800 Marcus Ave Ste 204, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 487-8888
-
2
Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-9676
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Chen prepared me well for the surgery. I felt confident.her concerned after the surgery and answered my question.she continues during my healing. I am very pleased with her work and professionalism.
About Dr. Margaret Chen, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Montreal General Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
