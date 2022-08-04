Overview

Dr. Margaret Carter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.



Dr. Carter works at Camino Ear Nose and Throat Clinic in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Deviated Septum and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.