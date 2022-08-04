See All Otolaryngologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Margaret Carter, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Margaret Carter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.

Dr. Carter works at Camino Ear Nose and Throat Clinic in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Deviated Septum and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Camino ENT a division of BASS Medical Group
    6060 Hellyer Ave Ste 150, San Jose, CA 95138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 227-6300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Deviated Septum
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Deviated Septum
Chronic Sinusitis

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 04, 2022
    I've had long term allergies, sinus issues and a dreadful, annoying, chronic cough. 3 doctors have treated me for allergies only. At my first appointment, Dr. Carter skillfully used a tiny camera up sinuses and down to voice box to quickly determined that I had a sinus infection which apparently had been there for some time! The other doctors had missed it! Within a couple days of the meds she prescribed, cough was gone and sinuses issues were far improved. It's been several weeks now and no sign of previous issues. Dr. Carter is delightful, skilled and a pleasure to speak with. She is an excellent doctor. I highly recommend her. On a side note, allow a few extra minutes to reach the office. The building directory sign is not current and I had to call the office from the courtyard to locate the office. Dr. Carter is worth the extra couple of minutes to locate the office.
    — Aug 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Margaret Carter, MD
    About Dr. Margaret Carter, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790009215
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carter works at Camino Ear Nose and Throat Clinic in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Carter’s profile.

    Dr. Carter has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Deviated Septum and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

