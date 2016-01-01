Dr. Burks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margaret Burks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Burks, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Dr. Burks works at
Locations
1
Baylor Scott & White-college Station Rock Prairie800 SCOTT AND WHITE DR, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 207-4660
2
College Station Oncology1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 2660, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (254) 724-7425
3
Scott & White Memorial Hospital2401 S 31ST ST, Temple, TX 76508 Directions (254) 724-3041
4
Baylor Scott & White Clinic-hewitt510 N HEWITT DR, Hewitt, TX 76643 Directions (979) 207-0100
5
Baylor Scott & White Clinic1700 University Dr E, College Station, TX 77840 Directions (979) 207-0100
6
Scott & White Hospital - College Station700 Scott and White Dr, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (800) 299-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Margaret Burks, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1295178499
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
