Dr. Margaret Brooks, MD
Dr. Margaret Brooks, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville, Stoughton Hospital and UW Health University Hospital.
Locations
Family Med Ctr-uw Clinics Research Prk621 Science Dr, Madison, WI 53711 Directions (608) 829-5201
University of Wisconsin Health At the American Center4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, WI 53718 Directions (608) 263-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
- Stoughton Hospital
- UW Health University Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a patient of Dr Brooks. She performed a thorough evaluation of my orthopedic issue and provided caring advice regarding treatment and recovery. I highly recommend Dr Brooks.
About Dr. Margaret Brooks, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Pediatric Sports Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
