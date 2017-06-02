Dr. Margaret Boyse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Boyse, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Boyse, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.
Locations
Southern Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology4201 Lake Boone Trl Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-2152
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boyse is friendly, a good listener and honest about options and results. I trust her wisdom and recommendations. I never feel rushed during visits and have easily and quickly been able to make appointments with both her and her PA.
About Dr. Margaret Boyse, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992750319
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical Center University Hospital
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Hamilton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyse has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyse.
