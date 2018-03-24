Overview

Dr. Margaret Fischer, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center, Frederick Health Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Fischer works at MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Supraventricular Tachycardia, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.