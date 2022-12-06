Overview

Dr. Margaret Becker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spearfish, SD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital.



Dr. Becker works at Monument Health Spearfish Clinic in Spearfish, SD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

