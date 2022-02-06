Dr. Margaret Beaudrot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beaudrot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Beaudrot, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Margaret Beaudrot, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN.
Ft. Sanders Obstetrical and Gynecological Group PC501 19th St Ste 509, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 524-3208
Parkwest Gynecology 2 LLC9330 Park West Blvd Ste 302, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 524-3208
- Regional One Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am new to Dr. Beaudrot since my doctor in her group retired. I have had 2 visits with her and one surgery. She takes her time and goes above and beyond to answer questions and also taken time to explain in language I understand. She is kind and comforting and I can highly recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1083971550
Dr. Beaudrot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beaudrot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beaudrot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beaudrot has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaudrot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaudrot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaudrot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaudrot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaudrot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.