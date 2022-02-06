Overview

Dr. Margaret Beaudrot, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN.



Dr. Beaudrot works at Fort Sanders OB/GYN Group PC in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.