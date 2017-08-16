Dr. Margaret Baumbusch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumbusch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Baumbusch, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Baumbusch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT.
Dr. Baumbusch works at
Locations
-
1
Obstetrics Gynecology & Menopause Physicians P.c.40 Temple St Ste 7A, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 789-2011
- 2 2 Corporate Dr Ste 240, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 242-0524
-
3
Sound Obstetrics & Gynecology180 Westbrook Rd, Essex, CT 06426 Directions (860) 767-0223
-
4
OB/GYN & Menopause Physicians135 GOOSE LN, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 453-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baumbusch?
Dr. Baumbusch is thorough, compassionate, and willing to listen. During my pregnancy when my time was limited, she quickly followed through with the details of my care that were overlooked by other providers in the practice. She is compassionate, knowledgeable, honest, and she goes the extra length to take care of her patients. She is a rare find.
About Dr. Margaret Baumbusch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1225336134
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baumbusch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baumbusch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baumbusch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baumbusch works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumbusch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumbusch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumbusch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumbusch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.