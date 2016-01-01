Dr. Basiliadis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margaret Basiliadis, DO
Overview
Dr. Margaret Basiliadis, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Basiliadis works at
Locations
Inova Cares Medical House Calls2700 Prosperity Ave Ste 270, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-2431
Cvhs Farmville833 Buffalo St Ste 200, Farmville, VA 23901 Directions (434) 392-8177
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margaret Basiliadis, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1639134380
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basiliadis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basiliadis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basiliadis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.