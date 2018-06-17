See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Margaret Apedo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (19)
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Margaret Apedo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Sch Med Scis-U Scis & Tech and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Apedo works at Health Quest Medical Practice Neurosurgery in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Valley Eye Surgeons At Vbmc LLC
    21 Reade Pl Ste 1100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 485-2500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 2
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Polyneuropathy
Testicular Dysfunction
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperkalemia
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lyme Disease
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Raynaud's Disease
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Varicose Eczema
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Margaret Apedo, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831240886
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital of Brooklyn
    • SUNY Htlh Sci Ctr
    • SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
    • Sch Med Scis-U Scis & Tech
