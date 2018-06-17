Dr. Apedo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Apedo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Apedo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Sch Med Scis-U Scis & Tech and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Apedo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hudson Valley Eye Surgeons At Vbmc LLC21 Reade Pl Ste 1100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 485-2500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Apedo?
Margaret is a caring and patient Dr. who understands her field and takes the time to explain things to me. She calls me when she needs to talk to me or if I call her. She does not let an assistant that has no knowledge speak to patients. I am very thankful for this. I have had problems with other doctors that let their ill informed staff handle calls. She is patient and deserves an award for dealing with me during this 34 year bout with undiagnosed hyperthyroidism.Thank you so much for your care
About Dr. Margaret Apedo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1831240886
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- SUNY Htlh Sci Ctr
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- Sch Med Scis-U Scis & Tech
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Apedo works at
Dr. Apedo has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Apedo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.