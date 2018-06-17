Overview

Dr. Margaret Apedo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Sch Med Scis-U Scis & Tech and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Apedo works at Health Quest Medical Practice Neurosurgery in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.