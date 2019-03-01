See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Branchburg, NJ
Dr. Margaret Andrin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Margaret Andrin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Andrin works at Margaret Andrin M D FACOG LLC in Branchburg, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Margaret Andrin M D FACOG LLC
    3322 US Highway 22 Ste 1302 Bldg 13, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-1713

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Margaret Andrin, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1851345029
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Milton S Hershey Medical Center-Penn SU
Residency
Internship
  • Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
Internship
Medical Education
  • Pennsylvania State University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Margaret Andrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Andrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Andrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Andrin works at Margaret Andrin M D FACOG LLC in Branchburg, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Andrin's profile.

Dr. Andrin has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrin on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

