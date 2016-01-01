Overview

Dr. Margaret Andersen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and Phelps Hospital.



Dr. Andersen works at Westchester Health Associates Pllc in Valhalla, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.