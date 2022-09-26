Overview

Dr. Margaret Alexander, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Alexander works at Oncology For Women in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.