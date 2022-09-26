Dr. Margaret Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Alexander, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Oncology for Women9100 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 564-4966
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough about Dr. Alexander. I know something wasn’t right and I asked my regular doctor. She sent me to a gyn doctor, and the gyn doctor said I was fine. Dr. Alexander ran blood test and then did a biopsy on me and found I had precancer. I don’t know what I would have done if I continued to the path, I was on with the other gyn doctor. I am so grateful to her upfront and thoughtful approach to my care. Thank you Dr. Alexander! You are a life saver.
About Dr. Margaret Alexander, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1912176512
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
