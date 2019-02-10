Overview

Dr. Maressa Reyes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.



Dr. Reyes works at Williams Family Medicine in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.