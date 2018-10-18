See All Dermatologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Maren Locke, MD

Dermatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maren Locke, MD is a Dermatologist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.

Dr. Locke works at Vantage Urologic Institute in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carlyle Dermatology
    9401 SW Highway 200 Ste 502, Ocala, FL 34481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 509-6105
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Warts
Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 18, 2018
    Today I had my first visit with Dr Locke in her Ocala office. I was very impressed. Her office staff were friendly and efficient. The Dr herself is wonderful. So glad she came to Ocala.
    Ocala, FL — Oct 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maren Locke, MD
    About Dr. Maren Locke, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912267667
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MOHS Micrographic Surgery - Case Western Reserve University/UHC/Metrohealth Medical Center
    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University/UHC/Metrohealth Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
