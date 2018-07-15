Overview

Dr. Marelyn Medina, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Medina works at Family Urology Center in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Circumcision, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

