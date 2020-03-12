Dr. Marek Zalewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zalewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marek Zalewski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marek Zalewski, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Academy Of Warsaw|Wroclaw Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Locations
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Margate2964 N State Road 7 Ste 110, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (754) 255-6544Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Plantation201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 205, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 890-4825Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Z was referred to me by my primary doctor and I am so pleased that he did. Dr Z is communicating with me in detail on every appointment with him, as he reviews and will analyze my medical condition before he takes the next step. He shows concern for me of which I respect and am graceful that he is my Vascular Physician. Sincerely Dennis Russo
About Dr. Marek Zalewski, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1316927684
Education & Certifications
- St Mary Hospital Ucla|St. John hospital and medical center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital University Miami|University of Miami, St.John`s Hospital in Detroit, Harbor UCLA Program
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami|Jackson Memoriall Hospital University Miami
- Medical Academy Of Warsaw|Wroclaw Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zalewski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zalewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zalewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zalewski has seen patients for Aneurysm, Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zalewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zalewski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zalewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zalewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zalewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.