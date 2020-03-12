Overview

Dr. Marek Zalewski, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Academy Of Warsaw|Wroclaw Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Zalewski works at HCA Florida Broward Surgical Specialists - Margate in Margate, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.