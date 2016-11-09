Dr. Marek Walczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marek Walczyk, MD
Overview
Dr. Marek Walczyk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with University of Chicago Hosps

Locations
Advanced Psychiatry Clinics S.c.5519 N Cumberland Ave Ste 1016, Chicago, IL 60656 Directions (773) 594-7720
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Finally , I found a professional, carring , compationate and friendly doctor. Thank you sir.
About Dr. Marek Walczyk, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1447243373
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walczyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walczyk accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walczyk has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Walczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walczyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.