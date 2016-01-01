Dr. Marek Stawiski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stawiski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marek Stawiski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marek Stawiski, MD is a dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI. Dr. Stawiski completed a residency at Mich Hospital. He currently practices at Psoriasis & Eczema Treatment Center and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Stawiski is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Psoriasis and Eczema Treatment Center833 Michigan St NE Bldg 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-8209
M.A. Stewiski, M.D. Dermatology597 Baldwin St, Jenison, MI 49428 Directions (616) 457-4251
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Marek Stawiski, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mich Hospital
- Wisc Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Admitting Hospitals
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
