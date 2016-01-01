See All Dermatologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Marek Stawiski, MD

Dermatology
3 (34)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marek Stawiski, MD is a dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI. Dr. Stawiski completed a residency at Mich Hospital. He currently practices at Psoriasis & Eczema Treatment Center and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Stawiski is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psoriasis and Eczema Treatment Center
    833 Michigan St NE Bldg 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-8209
  2. 2
    M.A. Stewiski, M.D. Dermatology
    597 Baldwin St, Jenison, MI 49428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 457-4251

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Discoloration
Excision of Skin Lesion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Excision of Skin Lesion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • Molina Healthcare
  • MultiPlan
  • Principal Financial Group
  • Priority Health
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Marek Stawiski, MD

  • Dermatology
Dermatology
  • 52 years of experience
52 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English, Spanish
English, Spanish
  • Male
Male
  • 1679573331
1679573331
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Mich Hospital
Mich Hospital
  • Wisc Hosp
Wisc Hosp
  • University of Michigan Medical School
Medical Education
  • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Board Certifications
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(17)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marek Stawiski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stawiski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stawiski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stawiski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stawiski has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stawiski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Stawiski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stawiski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stawiski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stawiski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

