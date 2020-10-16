Dr. Marek Polomsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polomsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marek Polomsky, MD
Dr. Marek Polomsky, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Mid-Atlantic Surgical Assocs100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-7300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. Peter's Hospital319 S Manning Blvd Ste 110A, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 525-2525
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I found Dr Polomsky to be a very capable and concerned physician. He throughly explained the procedure and the expected outcome.
About Dr. Marek Polomsky, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1730192071
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
