Dr. Marek Pienkowski, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (48)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marek Pienkowski, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University, School Of Medicine, Division Of Clinical Immunology

Dr. Pienkowski works at Pienkowski, MD Clinic in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Bristol, TN, Greeneville, TN, Johnson City, TN and Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergic Diseases Asthma & Immunology Clinic PC
    7417 Kingston Pike Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 584-4112
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 11:30am
  2. 2
    Pienkowski, M.D. Clinic Bristol
    245 Midway Medical Park Ste 204, Bristol, TN 37620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 968-3440
  3. 3
    Pienkowski, M.D. Clinic Greeneville
    1406 Tusculum Blvd Ste 2500, Greeneville, TN 37745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 638-9595
  4. 4
    Pienkowski, M.D. Clinic Johnson City
    403 Princeton Rd Ste 4, Johnson City, TN 37601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 928-0113
  5. 5
    Pienkowski, M.D. Clinic Kingsport
    2012 Brookside Dr Ste 11, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 378-3131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Tennessee Children's Hospital
  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
  • Holston Valley Medical Center
  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Food Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgE Mediated Gastrointestinal Food Allergy Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 30, 2022
    I am a patient of Dr. Piensowski and was very satisfied with his diagnosis of my allergies. In fact he was so thorough, he found allergies my former allergist never discovered. However, for months now, his PA is taking all calls and responding. I don't know where Dr. Piensowski is.
    About Dr. Marek Pienkowski, MD

    Allergy & Immunology
    English, Polish
    1659340610
    Education & Certifications

    Johns Hopkins University, School Of Medicine, Division Of Clinical Immunology
    Henry Ford Hospital-Resident In Internal Medicine, Department Of Medicine
    Lkb Laboratory-Student Fellowship In Electron Microscopy
    Medical University of Warsaw
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marek Pienkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pienkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pienkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pienkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pienkowski has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Food Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pienkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Pienkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pienkowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pienkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pienkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

