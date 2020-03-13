Dr. Marek Martynowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martynowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marek Martynowicz, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Medical University of Silesia and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Alaska Pulmonology3260 Providence Dr Ste 523, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5163
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Martynowicz is an outstanding physician. Very deliberative, thoughtful, down to earth; has always given me a full explanation of what he is seeing, how that has changed if any, frankly discussed expected outcome, made a solid plan for getting well. Very much appreciate his demeanor and his work ethic....and his time given to treatment is first class. Can highly recommend him.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1962581249
Education & Certifications
- Mayo School of Graduate Medicine Program
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- Medical University of Silesia
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Martynowicz works at
