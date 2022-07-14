Overview

Dr. Marek Lupicki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Lupicki works at Lupicki & Lupicki Mds in Old Bridge, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.