Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Locations
Mareeni T Stanislaus MD A Medical Corp.350 Posada Ln Ste 201, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1730105123
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanislaus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanislaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanislaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanislaus has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanislaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanislaus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanislaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanislaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanislaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.