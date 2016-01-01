Dr. Verplanck-Kanitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcy Verplanck-Kanitz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcy Verplanck-Kanitz, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.
Locations
Grand Traverse Women's Clinic1200 Sixth St Ste 400, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 392-0650
Munson Medical Center1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 392-0650
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marcy Verplanck-Kanitz, DO
- Obstetrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245282631
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Verplanck-Kanitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verplanck-Kanitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verplanck-Kanitz has seen patients for Adenomyosis and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verplanck-Kanitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Verplanck-Kanitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verplanck-Kanitz.
