Dr. Marcy Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcy Rosen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Quarry Office250 E Basse Rd Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 653-5501
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This Super Woman is fantastic!!!! She has been there through thick & thin. Always compassionate, and goes over and beyond!
About Dr. Marcy Rosen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen speaks Spanish.
