Dr. Marcy Bolster, MD

Dr. Marcy Bolster, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (10)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marcy Bolster, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Bolster works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-7938
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    52 2nd Ave Ste 2600, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 487-6006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marcy Bolster, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154439198
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bolster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bolster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolster has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

