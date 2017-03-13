Dr. Marcy Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcy Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcy Bernstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Locations
Hollywood Pediatrics4430 Sheridan St Ste B, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 963-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have to agree with people that say Dr. Bernstein herself is a great physician. Unfortunately the issue is her staff, beginning with the lady that is in the front desk most of the time. She's extremely rude. The same issue with the nurses. In fact, they have a young lady that started probably more than a year ago and at the beginning she was really nice but then just turned into the other ones. It seems contagious! The palace could also use a renovation. It's falling apart.
About Dr. Marcy Bernstein, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1508928003
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein speaks Hebrew.
