Dr. Marcy Abel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma University|The University of Oklahoma and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Abel works at Female Urology of Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.