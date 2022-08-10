Dr. Marcy Abel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcy Abel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marcy Abel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma University|The University of Oklahoma and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Female Urology of Nashville310 25th Ave N Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2317Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Dr. Abel is knowledgeable in her field and does a great job of explaining the issue and treatment going forward. I highly recommend her!!
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- Oklahoma Health Sciences
- Oklahoma University|The University of Oklahoma
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
