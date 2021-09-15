See All Cardiologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Marcus Williams, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marcus Williams, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Williams works at Horizon Cardiology LLC in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Horizon Cardiology LLC
    265 Ackerman Ave Fl 1, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angina
Arrhythmias
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
  View other providers who treat Angina
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 15, 2021
    Not much to say he is the best..
    Anthony digirolamo — Sep 15, 2021
    About Dr. Marcus Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467526525
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of North Carolina
    Residency
    • University Of North Carolina
    Internship
    • University Of North Carolina
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcus Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at Horizon Cardiology LLC in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

