Dr. Marcus Williams, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Horizon Cardiology LLC265 Ackerman Ave Fl 1, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (551) 246-3008
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Not much to say he is the best..
About Dr. Marcus Williams, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams speaks Korean and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
