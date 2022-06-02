Dr. Marcus Whitmore, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Whitmore, DDS
Overview
Dr. Marcus Whitmore, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Dentistry.
Locations
Advanced Dentistry at Windhaven5932 W Parker Rd Ste 600, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 640-2951Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Commercial Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Whitmore and his staff are always very friendly and very efficient on the job they do. I recommend them to anyone that is looking for a good talented dentist office. They care about their patients. I feel very fortunate that I have them for all my dental needs.
About Dr. Marcus Whitmore, DDS
- Dentistry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1205053410
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Dentistry
