Dr. Marcus Wheeler, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcus Wheeler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kalispell, MT.
Locations
1
Kalispell Medical Center Nrlgy200 Commons Way Ste C, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5095
2
Logan Health310 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5095
- 3 202 Conway Dr, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 758-7490
4
Logan Health Specialty Care - Missoula1821 South Ave W Ste 202, Missoula, MT 59801 Directions (406) 752-5095
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As parents of a child with epilepsy, we have had nothing but wonderful visits with Dr. Wheeler. His appointments are easy to get and his staff in the remote location is wonderful (I cannot comment on the Kalispell location). He explains things well, is concerned, and always gets back to us in a day or less. We are very grateful and very pleased with him. Our experience has been second to none. My son was a former patient of a supposed amazing doc and it was the WORST--Never received calls back, his staff was horrible, they were extremely condescending. The switch to Dr. Wheeler was exceptional and four years later we are still very happy with him.
About Dr. Marcus Wheeler, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1750544490
Education & Certifications
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wheeler has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Epilepsy, and more.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.